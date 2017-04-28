Tippets: Making it as a Guide, Tenkara Style Fly Presentation
- Working as a fly fishing guide is often romanticized, but the work itself is difficult. From communication skills to boat handling and navigation, to swiftwater rescue and wilderness medicine techniques, being a guide requires a diverse skill set. In this recent article, Matthew Copeland writes about “How to Make it as a Fishing Guide” via WyoFile.
- In the 6th episode of the “2-minute Guides to Tenkara” series from Tenkara USA, Daniel Galhardo talks about the different techniques anglers can use to present flies to fish. Watch demonstrations of techniques ranging from the dead drift to the pause and drift in this short video.
