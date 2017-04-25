Tippets: Fishing Dogs, Rajeff’s Casting Masterclass
- Spending time on the water with your dog can be a rewarding and enjoyable experience. Rebekka Redd shares great advice on training and preparing your dog to be the best fishing companion they can be via Rebekka Redd Fly Fishing.
- In a video that clocks in at just under four minutes, Tim Rajeff tells you everything you need to know about fly casting. If you want to improve your fly casting, get more distance and control and cast like a rockstar,” writes Louis Cahill, “take a few minutes to watch this video.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.