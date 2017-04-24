Tippets: Matt Labash on Spring Shad, Tying the Classic Red Quill
- According to Matt Labash, there is no season for fly fishing. Warm weather or cold, devoted anglers head to the water, “No matter what the weather’s doing, stay on your meds.” However, in his recent column for The Weekly Standard, Labash does write about seasonal fishing opportunities: “As for what you should be catching with spring having sprung, geography is destiny. And if you’re fortunate enough to live on the coasts, I suggest dropping whatever you’re doing to fish for shad.”
- In this instructional tying video, Joe Fox of Dette Trout Flies based in Roscoe, NY, demonstrates how to tie a classic Catskill style Red Quill dry fly. Via Tightline Video.
