Flymen Fishing Company is holding an online fly tying contest featuring product giveaways from partners Loon Outdoors, Hareline Dubbin, with a grand prize of a Thomas and Thomas fly rod. Pattern entries should integrate Flymen’s new Fish-Skull Faux Bucktail material.

Flymen Fishing Co. announces fly tying contest with over $2,500 in prizes from Thomas & Thomas, Hareline Dubbin, and Loon Outdoors.

Brevard, N.C. – April 13, 2017. Flymen Fishing Company is calling all fly tyers to enter their online fly tying contest for a chance to win prizes including a handmade Thomas & Thomas fly rod.

Fly tyers enter by tying a fly that integrates Flymen’s new Fish-Skull Faux Bucktail in some way (Faux Bucktail does not necessarily need to be the primary material), taking a photo of it, then posting the photo on Instagram, tagging @flymenfishingco, @thomasandthomasflyrods, @harelinedubbin, and @loonoutdoors in their post, and hashtagging #FauxBucktailThrowdown2017.

The Flymen team will vote to choose 1 weekly winner for 6 weeks. Winners will be announced on the Friday of each week. Each weekly winner will be sent a prize pack with product and swag from all four companies involved ($150+ retail value).

“The criteria for winning can be anything from realism to creativity, so we want fly tyers to go crazy with their designs,” said Martin Bawden, founder and head product designer of Flymen Fishing Company. “We love seeing innovative ideas. So far we’ve seen everything from nymphs to Clouser Minnows to giant musky streamers tied with Faux Bucktail.”

At the end of the 6 weeks, Flymen will re-post the 6 winning flies on a webpage for a voting period. After the voting period, the grand prizes will be given to the fly tyers who tied the flies with the most votes.

The grand prizes:

1st place – Thomas & Thomas Avantt fly rod ($825 value – model of the winner’s choice).

2nd place – Hareline Dubbin fly tying dream kit ($500 value – winner’s choice of materials).

3rd place – Loon Outdoors Fishing With A Conscience goodie box ($300 value – winner’s choice of product).

About Flymen Fishing Company:

Flymen Fishing Company designs, produces, and sells innovative fly tying materials that combine ease of tying with top-notch performance on the water, as well as ranges of flies based on the materials.

About Thomas & Thomas Fly Rods:

Born in 1969 of an obsession to create the world’s finest fly rods, Thomas & Thomas sets the standard for craftsmanship, performance and aesthetics in rodmaking. From a small shop in rural New England, Thomas & Thomas builds timeless classics from bamboo and fiberglass and modern masterpieces incorporating the latest graphite and resin technologies.

About Hareline Dubbin:

Hareline Dubbin manufactures and distributes some of the world’s finest fly tying materials available in today’s market. Hareline Dubbin was founded in 1981 and has grown from a kitchen stove top with 12 colors of Hareline Dubbin to a 18,000 square foot facility with thousands of fly tying products ready to deliver to fly shops worldwide.

About Loon Outdoors:

Loon Outdoors is the leader in innovative and environmentally friendly fly-fishing and fly-tying accessories. Founded in 1991, Loon’s growth into a globally recognized brand has been due to their success in developing products that perform at the highest level while honoring a commitment to protecting fish, fisheries, and fishermen/women. Loon Outdoors’ headquarters is located between the Rogue and Klamath rivers in Ashland, Oregon.

