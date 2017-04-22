Tippets: Tick Prevention and Treatment, Learning from the Experts
- If you’re spending summers outside and on the water, ticks are inevitable. In this recent article emergency room physician Jason Quinn shares important information on identification, prevention and treatment of bites. Via Gear Junkie.
- Jason Randall has fished with anglers such as George Daniel, Landon Mayer, Lefty Kreh, Ed Jaworowski, Ed Engle, Gary Borger, and Joe Humphreys. On a recent episode of Ask About Fly Fishing Internet Radio, Randall shares techniques and tactics he has learned from spending time on the water with these expert anglers. Topics include everything from rigging flies, reading the water, casting, and fighting fish.
