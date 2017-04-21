Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures Hiring Social Media and Public Relations Manager

Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures has announced their search for a qualified candidate to fill the position of social media and public relations manager. The position is a full-time opportunity, based in Bozeman, Montana.

Read more in the press release below.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA —Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures, the industry leader in worldwide angling and adventure travel, is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of social media and public relations manager. This is a full-time, in-house position based out of the Yellow Dog offices in Bozeman, Montana.

This position is ideal for a highly organized, creative, communicative, and customer service-focused individual whose responsibilities will include the ongoing development and implementation of Yellow Dog’s online social media and marketing strategies. Overall duties and responsibilities will include blogging, creating social media profiles, managing regular posts, responding to followers, working with industry media, and handling general public relations for the company. Candidates must be familiar with the fishing and travel industries and will need to be highly motivated and creative while interacting and connecting with current and future Yellow Dog customers.

A key component and requirement for this position is the ability to write, edit, and generate original content. Strong writing skills are a must! Other key requirements include:

The ability to interact and work well with other Yellow Dog team members

Strong organizational skills

Consistent attention to detail

Strong background and personal experience in the sport of fly fishing

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Administer the company’s social media marketing and on-line advertising programs.

Create, maintain and manage content on the Yellow Dog Travel Blog.

Maintain and manage content and daily posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media outlets.

Implement a content editorial calendar to manage content and plan specific, timely marketing campaigns.

Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures is a hands-on, specialty travel and destination angling company that represents and works with 185 different lodges and outfitters in 26 different countries. The company is owned and operated by an experienced team of fly fishing professionals who are focused on arranging and providing the best possible fishing and travel experiences in the world. For the past 18 years, the mission at Yellow Dog has been to help provide customers with the fishing trip of a lifetime by offering no-hassle, easy and in-depth travel solutions, location information and logistical support. Even with this large collection of destinations and options, the Yellow Dog team only works with, sells and recommends fishing destinations that they trust, know, and have experienced first-hand.

Full details for the new social media position as well as specifics on the Yellow Dog hiring process can be found at the following link: http://www.yellowdogflyfishing.com/social-media-and-public-relations-manager-job.

Interested applicants should submit an up-to-date resume along with a cover letter describing why they would be a good fit for this position. Please submit resume and letter on-line to Tom Melvin at tom@yellowdogflyfishing.com.

Company / Media Contact Information:

Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures

406-585-8667

info@yellowdogflyfishing.com