Tippets: Flylow’s Summer Gear, Fishing for Seasonal Species
- Tahoe-based Flylow Gear has released their summer line of clothing for 2017. The collection focuses on the ‘modern mountain lifestyle,’ with pieces designed for action, “blending sun protection with quick drying fabrics and athletic stretch.” From windbreakers to functional polos, check out more here.
- When fishing for seasonal species of fish, it’s easy to jump the gun. However, from scouting new places to checking the maintenance of gear, you can never start too soon. Read “Why You Should Fish for Seasonal Species Before They Even Arrive” via Postfly Box.
