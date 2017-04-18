Tippets: Catching Grass Carp, Best of Women’s Gear
- Catching carp on a fly is a challenge, and grass carp present another set of difficulties. “They require an approach and finesse more commonly associated with finicky trout,” writes Drew Ross of Looknfishy, “but they have the power and fight of some inshore species. It’s still a game of rejection and frustration, but one that will make you a better fly angler.” Find great tips on catching grass carp on this fly in this recent article.
- From clothing and hats to reels and rods, Kelly Bastone highlights some of the best gear of the season for women in fly fishing in this gear article via Outside Online.
