New Fly Fishing Books
- A Fly Rod of Your Own by John Gierach is a witty collection of essays from the author called “the voice of the common angler” by The Wall Street Journal. In A Fly Rod of Your Own, Gierach travels from Alaska to the Rockies and across the continent to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes, bringing his sharp sense of humor and keen eye for observation along on each journey. “Fly-fishing is a continuous process that you learn to love for its own sake,” Gierach writes. “Those who fish already get it, and those who don’t couldn’t care less, so don’t waste your breath on someone who doesn’t fish.” Simon & Schuster [Hardcover] (April 4, 2017). Signed copies available in the MidCurrent Store.
- The Trout Tips: More than 250 fly-fishing tips from the members of Trout Unlimited by Kirk Deeter is a compilation of the best advice from TU members. The book covers every aspecy of fly fishing, from selecting gear to perfecting technique, and tying flies to reading water. Whether you’re a beginning or experienced angler, this book provides tips, tactics, and techniques that will make you a better angler. Skyhorse Publishing [Hardcover] (April 4, 2017). Signed copies available in the MidCurrent Store.
- Flies for Selective Trout: Complete Step-by-Step Instructions on How to Tie the Newest Swisher Flies by Doug Swisher and Sharon Swisher presents the newest patterns from Doug Swisher, co-author of the bestselling Selective Trout. New patterns in this book include the No Hackle PMD, Duckquill Emerger, Mono Caddis Pupa, and the Velcro Green & Mean, among many others. Also included are tips on how to fish the new flies, as well as where they were developed. Skyhorse Publishing [Hardcover] (April 4, 2017). Signed copies available in the MidCurrent Store.
