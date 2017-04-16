2017 Heritage Award Recap

Posted on April 16, 2017 by Erin Block

At an event held at the New York Racquet & Tennis Club on April 5, 2017, author and angler Tom McGuane was presented the American Museum of Fly Fishing’s 2017 Heritage Award. The AMFF has provided a compilation post of highlights from the evening, including photos, a video of McGuane’s acceptance speech, and a video of an interview between McGuane and Tom Browkaw, “A Conversation for the Ages,” which can be viewed in the video below.

