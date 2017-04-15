Tippets: Musky Madness Ticket Raffle, Finding Bite Windows
- Now in its fifth year, “Musky Madness” brings the world’s top guides and a small group of dedicated fly anglers together on the Chippewa and Flambeau rivers in northern Wisconsin. Bob White, legendary fly fishing guide and respected artist, will host the sold-out event, and has donated the final slot to raise funds in support of Conservation Hawks. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $25 each, 3 for $50, or 7 for $100, with the winner chosen on June 15. Musky Madness will take place September 22- 24, 2017. Visit Conservation Hawks to enter for your chance to win, and click here to learn more about Musky Madness.
- In this recent article Domenick Swentosky explains “bite windows” and how to predict when fishing will be good. “Bite windows happen when a group of trout recognize an ideal opportunity to feed on insects or baitfish. And most good windows are short.” Via Troutbitten.
