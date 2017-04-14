Tippets: Fly Fishing Around the World, Bass Flies to Keep in Your Box

Jess McGlothlin teamed up with Matador Network to showcase the allure of fly-fishing through 10 photos taken on waters around the world. “Fishing is an excuse to travel,” says McGlothlin, “a reason to meet people I otherwise would never have chanced upon, to see waters and villages I’d never otherwise have a reason to travel towards, to experience the world in an entirely new way.”
Warmwater fishing is starting to heat up, and Ben Duchesney highlights five patterns to always have in your box when fly fishing for bass. From the classic Woolly Bugger to topwater patterns, read more via Postfly Box.