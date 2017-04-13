The 11th Annual PHWFF 2-Fly Tournament will be held at Rose River Farm in Syria, Virginia, on April 29 – 30, 2017. The tournament serves as the flagship fundraiser for PHWFF.

Disabled Veterans to Compete in the 11th Annual Project Healing Waters 2-Fly Tournament on April 30, 2017

Providing veterans with the support they need on their journeys to recovery

LaPlata, MD – April 11, 2017 – Veterans, volunteers, and celebrities from across the country will gather at Rose River Farm in Syria, Virginia on April 29 – 30, 2017 for the 11th Annual 2-Fly Tournament benefiting Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc (PHWFF) and the thousands of disabled veterans the organization serves each year. Now entering its second decade as the flagship fundraiser for PHWFF, the 2-Fly Tournament has provided vital support for this top-tier Veterans Service Organization and served to raise awareness for it’s remarkable contributions towards the recovery and rehabilitation of those who have made great sacrifices in the service of our nation.

The pre-tournament dinner starts at 5pm on Saturday night April 29th under the stars in picturesque Madison County, Virginia.

The honorable Judge Thomas Hogan will serve as the keynote speaker for the dinner at Rose River Farm. Judge Thomas F. Hogan has been a federal judge since his appointment in August 1982 to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He was Chief Judge of the court from 2001 until 2008, when he assumed senior status. In 2008, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., appointed Judge Hogan to serve as a Judge on the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC). In 2011, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., appointed Judge Hogan to be the Director of the Administrative Office of the United States Courts, where he served until June 2013. Judge Hogan served as Presiding Judge of the FISC from May 2014 to May 2016. He continues to serve as a district judge and as a member of the Judicial Conference Committee on Judicial Conduct and Disability.

For a little more than a decade Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing (PHWFF) has focused on healing those who serve. It is through the tremendous contributions of our volunteers and supporters nationwide that last year PHWFF served over 7,500 deserving members of our armed services.

Current veteran participants in the Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Program, and alumni, will also be on hand throughout the weekend to discuss the challenges facing today’s service members, both physical and emotional, and the impact PHWFF has had on their recovery and transition.

The tournament competition kicks off at 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning April 30th and features PHWFF participants from across the nation. Military/veteran participants will be partnered with a professional fly fishing guide from among the most notable names in the sport.

For complete details on the 2-Fly Tournament and special guests click here.

About Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and veterans through fly fishing and fly tying education and outings. The 2-Fly Tournament is the organization’s flagship event to raise awareness and funding for its 200+ programs serving our Nation’s wounded, ill, and injured active duty military and disabled veterans with proven physical and emotional rehabilitation.

www.projecthealingwaters.org

Twitter: @PHWFF

Media Contact:

Daniel Morgan, Chief Marketing and Strategic Communications Officer

866-251-7252 ext. 120

Daniel.morgan@projecthealingwaters.org