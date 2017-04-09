Tippets: Pros and Cons of Boat Ownership, Managing Guide Expectations

At one time or another, every angler has wanted a boat. However the reality of doing so is more complicated than it might seem at first. Mike Hodge writes about the pros and cons for fly anglers looking to take the leap into boat ownership, via Hatch Magazine.
From communication to casting prep, Phil Monahan writes about managing expectations when booking a guide. “Being a guide is not just about bringing your clients to the fish. A good guide is also a teacher, a problem-solver, a storyteller, and a cheerleader.”