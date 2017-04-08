The Atlantic Salmon Reserve (ASR) is the world’s first conservation area for Atlantic Salmon, Sea Trout, Wild Brown Trout and Arctic Char. This film from Capt Jack Productions highlights the fantastic fishery and wilderness area.
Video Hatch: “Kharlovka – ASR”
