Tippets: Stacking EP Fibers, Fishing with Strike Indicators

EP fibers can be used to create perfect baitfish patterns, and “Stacking EP fibers allows for you to create a profile that is extremely realistic and also gives you more options to blend colors very easily.” Watch a great tutorial on working with EP fibers via Backwater Fly Fishing.
There is ongoing discussion over whether strike indicators spook fish. But perhaps the conversation should change, writes Kent Klewein, and “we should worry less about spooking fish with our indicators, and worry more about matching the correct size strike indicator to the type of water and rig we’re fishing.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.