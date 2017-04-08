New Jersey Fly Fishing Show Moving Locations

As of January 2018, The New Jersey Fly Fishing Show will move locations from the Garden State Exhibit Center to the nearby New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.

Read more in the press release below.



Fly Fishing Show Moving to New Facility in Edison

SOMERSET, Penn. – The New Jersey Fly Fishing Show – a fixture at the Garden State Exhibit Center for 25 years – will move to the nearby New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison beginning in Jan., 2018.

The announcement was made by Fly Fishing Show president and chief executive officer Ben Furimsky. “The antiquated Somerset facility is being converted to other uses and will no longer be used for shows,” Furimsky said.

The new Edison Fly Fishing Show® venue, the largest in Northern New Jersey, is at 97 Sunfield Ave, Edison, about 10 miles away from the former show site.

“The Edison facility gives us 2,000 free parking spaces with an additional 3,000 in close proximity,” said Furimsky. “There is more than 140,000-square feet of space available which will be divided into a giant exhibitor display area, casting ponds, seminar rooms and other show requirements. We now have the space to expand,” he concluded.

Edison is off Route 440, some 15 minutes south of Newark Liberty Airport, 40 minutes from midtown Manhattan and about an hour from Philadelphia.

For information on exhibitor space and availability, contact The Fly Fishing Show at (814)443-3638 or email at info@flyfishingshow.com.

Contact:

The Fly Fishing Show

531 North Center Ave.

Suite 102

Somerset, PA 15501

Ben Furimsky

(814) 443-3638

info@flyfishingshow.com