McGuane Receives AMFF 2017 Heritage Award

Author Thomas McGuane was recently honored with the 2017 Heritage Award by the American Museum of Fly Fishing. In a recent article in Forbes, Monte Burke writes about what McGuane has given both the literary and angling worlds, and what we will all leave for future generations. “What we need, McGuane says, is a ‘religious recommitment’ to fighting for our water and the sport of fly fishing, to protect its heritage and ensure that, in a future both near and far, there will be something worth passing down.”