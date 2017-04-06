Tippets: Pyramid Lake Photo Essay, Top Muskie Flies

Nevada’s Pyramid Lake is famous for its population of Lahontan cutthroat trout. Ben Smith offers a beautiful photo essay from the recent time he spent at this unique fishery. Via Arizona Wanderings.
What makes an effective muskie fly can be as difficult to decode as muskies themselves. In this recent article Matt Straw examines “the benches of tiers and the minds of guides to unearth flies that “walk the dog,” create surface commotions, shed weeds, expand, contract, and articulate like living, vertebrate prey to trigger muskies in every kind of environment.” Via Fly Fisherman.