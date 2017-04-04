New Fly Fishing Books

Nymph Masters: Fly-Fishing Secrets from Expert Anglers by Jason Randall offers readers the opportunity to discover what it would be like to fish with top anglers such as George Daniel, Landon Mayer, Lefty Kreh, Ed Jaworowski, Ed Engle, Gary Borger, and Joe Humphreys. Randall shares their top nymphing techniques, flies, and tactics, covering everything from rigging flies, reading the water, casting, and fighting fish as he travels the country, from Pennsylvania to Alaska. Stackpole Books [Hardcover] (April 1, 2017).
A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing: Stories by Tim Weed is a collection of short fiction featuring tales of fishing guides, amateur sportsmen, teenage misfits, scientists, mountaineers, and expatriates embark on disquieting journeys of self-discovery in far-flung places, speaking to “the inextricability of exterior and interior experience; to the powerful magnetism of solitude versus friendship, brotherhood, and love; and to the urgent need for a more direct engagement with the planet that sustains us.” “A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing” has been shortlisted for the New Rivers Press Many Voices Project, the Autumn House Press Fiction Prize, and the Lewis-Clark Press Discovery Award. Green Writers Press [Hardcover] (April 7, 2017).