New Fly Fishing Books

Posted on April 4, 2017 by Erin Block
  • Nymph Masters: Fly-Fishing Secrets from Expert Anglers by Jason Randall offers readers the opportunity to discover what it would be like to fish with top anglers such as George Daniel, Landon Mayer, Lefty Kreh, Ed Jaworowski, Ed Engle, Gary Borger, and Joe Humphreys. Randall shares their top nymphing techniques, flies, and tactics, covering everything from rigging flies, reading the water, casting, and fighting fish as he travels the country, from Pennsylvania to Alaska. Stackpole Books [Hardcover] (April 1, 2017).
  • tenkara: A complete guide to the techniques, gear, history and philosophy of tenkara, the Japanese method of fly-fishing. A manifesto on fly-fishing simplicity by Daniel Galhhardo shares the history and methods of the tenkara technique. “An angler picking up a tenkara rod for the first time will find this book’s concepts well laid out and intuitive. The experienced angler will appreciate the simpler approach to fly-fishing and the advanced techniques shared in the book.” The book has an interactive design and features QR (quick read) codes throughout that will give access to videos, podcast episodes and other complementary information to accompany chapters. Illustrated by Jeremy Shellhorn and edited by Bevin Wallace. Tenkara Press; 1 edition [Kindle Edition] (March 30, 2017).
  • A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing: Stories by Tim Weed  is a collection of short fiction featuring tales of fishing guides, amateur sportsmen, teenage misfits, scientists, mountaineers, and expatriates embark on disquieting journeys of self-discovery in far-flung places, speaking to “the inextricability of exterior and interior experience; to the powerful magnetism of solitude versus friendship, brotherhood, and love; and to the urgent need for a more direct engagement with the planet that sustains us.”  “A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing” has been shortlisted for the New Rivers Press Many Voices Project, the Autumn House Press Fiction Prize, and the Lewis-Clark Press Discovery Award.
    Green Writers Press [Hardcover] (April 7, 2017).
This entry was posted in Books. Bookmark the permalink.