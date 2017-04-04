New Fly Fishing Books

Tim Weed

is a collection of short fiction featuring tales of fishing guides, amateur sportsmen, teenage misfits, scientists, mountaineers, and expatriates embark on disquieting journeys of self-discovery in far-flung places, speaking to “the inextricability of exterior and interior experience; to the powerful magnetism of solitude versus friendship, brotherhood, and love; and to the urgent need for a more direct engagement with the planet that sustains us.” “A Field Guide to Murder & Fly Fishing” has been shortlisted for the New Rivers Press Many Voices Project, the Autumn House Press Fiction Prize, and the Lewis-Clark Press Discovery Award.

Green Writers Press [Hardcover] (April 7, 2017).