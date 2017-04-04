Sage has announced the kick off of their 2017 On The Water Tour, featuring stops along the waters of the Southeast. The tour will begin April 15, in Nashville, TN.

Read more in the press release below.

Join Sage in the Southeast for Its 2017 On The Water Tour

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (March 29, 2017) –Sage hits the road once again to bring it’s On The Water Tour to a new part of the U.S. After a successful tour out West in 2016, famed fly rod and reel manufacturer, brings this fun and informative format to the Southeast.

“We had so many popular stops on our 2016 tour that we decided to replicate that in a new area of the country,” said David Lantz, Sage brand manager. “The Southeast has spectacular rivers and beaches with very passionate fly fishermen, so we couldn’t be more excited to visit them on this year’s tour.”

Starting on beautiful rivers around the Appalachia area and finishing on the flats in Florida, this tour offers anglers an opportunity to bring fellow anglers together to share knowledge and good times. The van is loaded with mountains of rods and reels to try out, and attendees can learn from casting lessons and presentations all while enjoying good food and drink. Anglers can try out new gear, pick up a tip or two or simply share good stories. All are welcome.

Tour schedule:

Nashville, TN – April 15th

Atlanta, GA – April 22nd

Asheville, NC – April 29th

Harrisonburg, VA – June 10th

Charleston, SC – TBD July

Florida Keys, FL – TBD July

Sanibel Island, FL – TBD July

In addition, Sage will be stopping at the following locations for Happy Hours at local fly shops.

Appalachia Happy Hours:

Fly South – Nashville, TN – April 14th

The Fish Hawk – Atlanta, GA – April 18th

Deep South Outfitters – Birmingham, AL – April 19th

Alpharetta Outfitters – Alpharetta, GA – April 20th

Blue Ridge Fly Fishing – Chattanooga, TN – April 21st

Tuckaseegee Fly Shop – Sylva, NC – April 25th

Brooking Anglers – Cashiers, NC – April 26th

Hunter Banks Fly Shop – Asheville, NC – April 27th

Davidson River Outfitters – Brevard, NC – April 28th

Mossy Creek Fly Shop – Harrisonburg, VA – June 8th

Remainder of Happy Hour dates in the Southeast TBD

For the full tour schedule and more details, click here.

About Sage:

Founded in 1980, Sage was created with one idea in mind—to build the world’s finest performance fly rods. From the start, Sage has maintained that singular focus on delivering the finest performance fly fishing rods, reels, and equipment to the avid angler. We are a company of passionate anglers and craftsmen, continually seeking performance advantages through new materials, designs, and engagement with the fly fishing community. We fly fish. You can feel our passion for fly fishing in everything we do. For more information, please visit www.sageflyfish.com Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.