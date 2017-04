The seven new flies named in the IFPA’s new voluntary ban are: the Ass-Gasket Emerger, the Dry Humpy, the BarackO’Rocket (steelhead fly), the Gonaddler Minnow, Jock Scott’s Jock (salmon fly), the Naked Lunch (a bonefish pattern), and Don’s Dingus Popper.

But professional tier Alleck Rüidt and other says the ban goes too far. ““Professional tiers can name flies however they want. We don’t need any third-party governance. This IFPA is just some kind of reactionary-PC thing.”