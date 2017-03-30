Tippets: Tetrachromatic Glasses, Fighting Big Fish

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin Madison have announced the development glasses that help the wearer distinguish differences in color that are normally too subtle for human eyes to detect. “The glasses essentially expand the vision of wearers from trichromatic, in which we see three color channels, to tetrachromatic. This would be in line with animals such as goldfish, which are able to see red, blue, green, and ultraviolet light.” Jonathan Wright imagines how this development might benefit anglers in this article via Fly Fisherman.
Attention to detail can make all the difference between landing or losing a big fish. From knowing knots to making sure your line is neatly spooled on your reel, Louis Cahill presents great tips for successfully fighting big fish via Gink & Gasoline.