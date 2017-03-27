Saving the Everglades: “The Balance”

Posted on March 27, 2017 by Erin Block

Saving the Everglades is the conservation focus for Orvis in 2017, and they have been joined by MidCurrent and other brands in getting behind long-overdue change in the management of south Florida’s precious wetlands. They led out strong with a full-page ad in the Miami Herald and meeting with state legislators to lobby in support of pro-Everglades legislation.  View and share “The Balance,” a new film by Florida filmmaker Dan Decibel Diez, and then learn more about what you can do to help save the Everglades.

