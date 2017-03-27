Saving the Everglades: “The Balance”

Saving the Everglades is the conservation focus for Orvis in 2017, and they have been joined by MidCurrent and other brands in getting behind long-overdue change in the management of south Florida’s precious wetlands. They led out strong with a full-page ad in the Miami Herald and meeting with state legislators to lobby in support of pro-Everglades legislation. View and share “The Balance,” a new film by Florida filmmaker Dan Decibel Diez, and then learn more about what you can do to help save the Everglades.