Yvon Chouinard: Success on His Own Terms

When Yvon Chouinard finally accepted the fact that he was a businessman, he wanted to distance himself from “those pasty-faced corpses in suits” in magazine ads. “If I had to be a businessman, I was going to do it in my own terms,” he tells Daniela Sirtori-Cortina in a recent profile article. “Patagonia does well while doing good because the company’s environmental efforts are genuine,” writes Sirtori-Cortina, “It has the track record to prove its authenticity.” Read “From Climber to Billionaire” via Forbes.