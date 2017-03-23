The Devils River runs through the middle-of-nowhere Texas. In this short film join fly-fishing guide Alvin Dedeaux and tournament fisher Miles Burghoff as they take on the Devils River and connect over their shared love of angling. Via Yeti.
Video Hatch: “The Devils”
