Video Hatch: “The Devils”

Posted on March 23, 2017 by Erin Block

The Devils River runs through the middle-of-nowhere Texas. In this short film join fly-fishing guide Alvin Dedeaux and tournament fisher Miles Burghoff as they take on the Devils River and connect over their shared love of angling. Via Yeti.

