Tippets: Lahontan Cutthroat on the Rebound, Trump Budget Bad News for Anglers, Kenai’s Shrinking King Salmon Population

Once thought extinct, Lahontan Cutthroat are on the rebound in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake. Jonathan Wright highlights the comeback along with some of the difficulties the population faces in this article via Fly Fisherman.
The 2018 budget proposed by President Trump does not hold good news for anglers. Monte Burke outlines “the proposed cuts that would negatively affect the nation’s sportsmen and women” in this article via Forbes.
King salmon populations in Alaska’s Kenai River have been declining in recent years. Mike Chihuly examines contributing factors such as overfishing and loss of genetic diversity in this article in the Alaska Dispatch News.