Tippets: Guide Life, Choosing the Right Hook

Guide Moose Hofer is the fishing experience manager for Crested Butte-based travel company, Eleven Experience. He sits down for an interview with Outside Online about working hard and living his dream: “I have no regrets that I chose quality of life rather than taking a job just to pay the bills. I’m chasing my dream, and I know that I have been lucky to pull it off, but I’ve had the passion from day one.”
Tying different styles of flies calls for different hook designs. This article helps demystify what to look for when choosing hooks for streamers, nymphs for carp fishing, and topwater poppers patterns. Via Postfly Box.