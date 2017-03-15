Tippets: Pruitt Denies Climate Change, California Salmon, Op-Ed on the Pebble Mine, Great Lakes Steelhead

Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA, recently stated that humans are not responsible for the changing climate. Pruitt “has dismissed decades of research, thousands upon thousands of peer-reviewed climate papers, and the near-unanimous opinion of the scientific community,” writes Todd Tanner. And he has sold out sportsmen and the future of clean water in the process. Via Hatch Magazine.
Despite the wet winter, California salmon have not rebounded from the state’s five-year drought. Ryan Sabalow of The Sacramento Bee reports: “The adult fish set to return to Central Valley rivers to spawn were hatched two to four years ago, during the peak of California’s record-breaking drought when river and ocean conditions were abysmal.”
In this recent op-ed Brian Kraft, owner of Alaska Sportsman’s Lodge, Alaska Sportsman’s Bear Trail Lodge, Bristol Bay Lodge, and Kodiak Sportsman’s Lodge, clearly outlines why the Pebble Mine would devastate Alaska’s environment and economy. Via The Alaska Daily News.
Management of the Great Lakes fisheries has been plagued by invasive species and changes to the ecosystem. A new plan to increase steelhead reproduction could have detrimental effects on existing native trout populations, writes Karl Weixlmann via Fly Fisherman.