Tippets: Cold Weather Streamers, Choosing the Right Dubbing

When cold weather hits, the go-to flies are usually small nymph patterns. However, there is good reason to reach for big streamers instead, writes Jason Randall. “Larger fish target smaller fish weakened by the thin energy budget in the winter river, and it’s a great reason to cast streamers.” Via American Angler.
With the plethora of dubbing material and blends available, it can be difficult to decide what will work best for your pattern. In this short instructional video, Kelly Galloup breaks down the differences between natural, synthetic, and hybrid dubbings in a comprehensive manner in order to help you choose the right one for your patterns.