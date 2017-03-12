Tippets: Rethinking Wet Flies, How to Fish with Indicators

  • Wet flies might be considered “classic” patterns but are still effective for 21st century trout, writes Scott Sanchez. “Wet flies are a fun and effective way to fish, and a great link to the gilded age of fly fishing. Tie a few in their original form or tweak it into your own creation with adapted materials.” Read more via American Angler.
  • In the recently released fifth episode of RIO’s “How To” series, Russ Miller shows how to fish a nymph & indicator rig in a river, demonstrating the gear to use, how to rig it, and how to get the longest, most efficient drag-free drifts to maximize fishing efficiency.
