Tippets: Rethinking Wet Flies, How to Fish with Indicators

Wet flies might be considered “classic” patterns but are still effective for 21st century trout, writes Scott Sanchez. “Wet flies are a fun and effective way to fish, and a great link to the gilded age of fly fishing. Tie a few in their original form or tweak it into your own creation with adapted materials.” Read more via American Angler.
In the recently released fifth episode of RIO’s “How To” series, Russ Miller shows how to fish a nymph & indicator rig in a river, demonstrating the gear to use, how to rig it, and how to get the longest, most efficient drag-free drifts to maximize fishing efficiency.