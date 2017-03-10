New Lens from Costa Sunglasses

Costa has announced the release of a new lens for 2017. The Sunrise Silver Mirror is ideal for low-light conditions and sight fishing applications.

Read more in the press release below.

See More of What’s Out There in Challenging Lowlight Conditions with Costa’s New Sunrise Silver Mirror Lens

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 6th, 2017) – Costa Sunglasses, manufacturer of polarized sunglasses for all fishing pursuits, announces the release of a new lens for 2017. The Sunrise Silver Mirror lens is ideal for low light situations, great for any sight casting applications and Costa’s most versatile lens for changing light conditions.

The Sunrise Silver Mirror allows 30 percent light transmission versus the typical 10-12 percent and does this successfully while maintaining a 99 percent polarization efficiency – making it the highest light transmission of any polarized lens on the market.

“Having been in field testing with some of our pro staff since last summer, the early indicators are we have a game changer,” remarks John Sanchez, vice president of product design for Costa. “It will transform the way sight fishing anglers approach wearing glasses throughout the day. The Sunrise Silver Mirror sharpens contrast all day but performs best under the toughest low light conditions making it ideal for dusk and dawn performance and cloudy fishing days. The mirrored finish also helps deflect harsh light away from the eye to ease eye strain and help reduce eye fatigue.”

Costa pro, Mike Dawes won the 2016 March Merkin, the most prestigious permit tournament in the World and stated, “I was lucky enough to test these glasses during the March Merkin in Key West. It was tough conditions, windy and with variable clouds. The Sunrise Silver Mirror cut the glare when I needed it and really helped spot moving fish. Bonefish, tarpon and permit are silvery in color and often reflect off the white sand bottom of the Keys making them pretty tough to see. No doubt these glasses made all the difference. Since then I have fished them in all light conditions and for me, they are my go to lens.”

The Sunrise Silver Mirror features Costa’s proprietary 580 technology offering 100 percent protection from harmful UV light and is currently available in polycarbonate. Polarization film on both the front and back side of the lens reduces the strong presence of yellow light to help eliminate glare, while green, red, and blue hues are enhanced creating greater clarity and contrast. Scratch resistant and prescription ready, the Sunrise Silver Mirror lens is currently offered in a limited frame selection that includes the Blackfin, Corbina, Fantail, Fisch, Motu, Tuna Alley, Southpoint, and Isabella styles.

ABOUT COSTA

As the leading manufacturer of the world’s clearest polarized performance sunglasses, Costa offers superior lens technology and unparalleled fit and durability. Still built today in Florida, Costa has created the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor enthusiasts since 1983.

Born on the water, Costa works hard to protect the ocean it calls home. Through programs like its Kick Plastic campaign, where the brand seeks to raise awareness about the growing plastic pollution problem threatening oceans worldwide, to serving as a long-term partner to shark research organizations like OCEARCH, Costa encourages people to help protect the Earth’s natural resources in any way they can.

