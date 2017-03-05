Tippets: Spring Mayflies, Holding Water for Steelhead

Spring is in the air, and “The last throes of winter are a harbinger of things coming soon to a river near you,” writes Jonathan Wright, “both on and under the water.” Read his article on the first mayflies of the season, via Fly Fisherman.
Look for depth, velocity, and structure when trying to identify good holding water for steelhead. But while “Reading water is certainly a necessity to successful Steelheading, a huge factor and one that allot of new anglers have trouble with comprehending is you have to cover water. Unlike salmon: Steelhead don’t come to you, you go to them.” Via Steelhead Maniac Journal.