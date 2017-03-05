Tippets: Spring Mayflies, Holding Water for Steelhead

Posted on March 5, 2017 by Erin Block
  • Spring is in the air, and “The last throes of winter are a harbinger of things coming soon to a river near you,” writes Jonathan Wright, “both on and under the water.” Read his article on the first mayflies of the season, via Fly Fisherman.
  • Look for depth, velocity, and structure when trying to identify good holding water for steelhead. But while “Reading water is certainly a necessity to successful Steelheading, a huge factor and one that allot of new anglers have trouble with comprehending is you have to cover water. Unlike salmon: Steelhead don’t come to you, you go to them.” Via Steelhead Maniac Journal.
