A Canadian mining company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for copper at the headwaters of the Methow River. This film tells the story of a mountain community coming together to protect the Methow Valley in the heart of the North Cascades. Via Benjamin Drummond + Sara Steele.
Video Hatch: “Methow Headwaters”
A Canadian mining company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for copper at the headwaters of the Methow River. This film tells the story of a mountain community coming together to protect the Methow Valley in the heart of the North Cascades. Via Benjamin Drummond + Sara Steele.