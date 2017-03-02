Tippets: North 40 Fly Shop eMag, Habits of Successful Anglers

The latest issue of the North 40 Fly Shop eMagazine features great articles ranging from floating Montana’s Smith River to tying with UV light, as well as the announcement of the return of the Montana Trout Spey Clave hosted on the Missouri River April 14th and 15th.
There are many things to fuss over before making a cast. But the best anglers, writes Chris Dore, fluff about less. They practice often, “cover the essentials and make it instinctive, then you’ll hit more targets.” Via Gink & Gasoline.