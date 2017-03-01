President Trump has taken action to roll back environmental regulations protecting waterways, ordering a review of the Waters of the U.S. rule, which specifies the streams and wetlands that the federal government can protect. Making new rules or undoing the current one could take years, says Michael Wara of Stanford University, and “There will be the opportunity to comment on the rule. There will be the opportunity to challenge the rule in court.” Via NPR.
Trump Orders Review Of Clean Water Rule
