Tippets: Bonefish Body Language, Targeting Winter Redfish

Being able to anticipate the next movement of a fish can help increase your rate of success on the water. In this article Owen Plair writes about how to read the body language of bonefish. “A few simple movements to look for go a long way towards knowing you got the bite.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
From finding fish in low water and colder conditions to techniques for presentation, Ben Duchesney writes about chasing redfish during the winter in his article “How to Become a Master of the Marsh,” via Postfly Box.