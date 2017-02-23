Tucked deep in a remote canyon, a ribbon of crystal clear water holds a robust population of wild rainbows and a few trophy brown trout that have seldom seen a hook. This short film from Mikey Wier features the journey to California’s Gold Country.
Video Hatch: “Gold Fever-Fly-Fishing California’s Gold Country”
