Tippets: Anglers for a Common Cause, Learning the Water Haul Cast

Anglers can make a difference when they join together on a common cause and speak with one voice on conservation issues. “It’s much easier to gawk at fish porn, or drool over the latest epic fishing destination, or whine about the people who take their duty as citizens seriously,” writes Todd Tanner. “Fortunately, real sportsmen – real anglers – don’t shirk their responsibilities. They fight for our fish and our kids because they know if we don’t stand up now, we’re going to lose it all.” Read the essay in full via Hatch Magazine.
Fishing on small streams surrounded by trees and dense vegetation can be tricky, but Justin Pickett outlines a cast to help improve your success in these tight quarters: the water haul. Learn and improve your technique via this article on Gink & Gasoline.