Tippets: Tips for Fly Design, BTT Symposium

From texture and color, to legs and wings, Louis Cahill outlines eight elements of design for imitating trout food sources. “The order of the elements that I will talk about in no way ranks the importance of the elements,” writes Cahill. “Instead, fly tiers should look at them together as a whole, and try to include as many as possible or as a check list of the features a fly pattern should have when completed.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
The Sixth International Bonefish & Tarpon Symposium will be held November 10-11, 2017, at the Bonaventure Resort in Weston, FL. The event will feature internationally recognized marine scientists and resource managers as well as experienced anglers to collaborate in conservation.