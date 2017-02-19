Tippets: Tips for Fly Design, BTT Symposium

Posted on February 19, 2017 by Erin Block
  • From texture and color, to legs and wings, Louis Cahill outlines eight elements of design for imitating trout food sources. “The order of the elements that I will talk about in no way ranks the importance of the elements,” writes Cahill. “Instead, fly tiers should look at them together as a whole, and try to include as many as possible or as a check list of the features a fly pattern should have when completed.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
  • The Sixth International Bonefish & Tarpon Symposium will be held November 10-11, 2017, at the Bonaventure Resort in Weston, FL. The event will feature internationally recognized marine scientists and resource managers as well as experienced anglers to collaborate in conservation.
