Eleven Experience has announced the opening of their newest destination travel property, the Bahama House on Harbour Island. Located near pristine beaches and fishing flats, Bahama House marked its opening in January, and is available for booking from September through May.

Eleven Experience Announces the Opening of Bahama House

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (February 15, 2017) – Eleven Experience, known for its world-class lodging and bespoke adventure experiences, announces the opening of its newest property, the Bahama House on Harbour Island. Opened in January, the Bahama House marks the first island escape for the portfolio setting itself apart with a slew of tailor-made guest experiences geared towards water enthusiasts and leisure travelers.

Conveniently located near the island’s most pristine beaches, fishing flats and dining options, the Bahama House is poised to be the ultimate compound in the center of the action. Local experts seamlessly blend culture and island flavor for guests interested in immersing themselves in activities such as bone fishing, deep sea fishing, paddle boarding, diving, kite surfing, snorkeling, island tours or a relaxing holiday on the pink sand beach.

A stylish renovation of the existing two-hundred-year-old building honors Bahamian heritage while meeting the demands of the modern adventure traveler. The compound, which accommodates up to 26 guests, includes two 2-bedroom cottages, an original 1800’s structure with three suites, as well as an annex with four suites. The arrangement of 11 rooms in four separate buildings offers a variety of configurations ideal for family holidays, wedding parties, business associates and friend getaways.

Available from September through May for exclusive use or on an individual room basis, Bahama House guests will be treated to daily gourmet breakfast, use of bicycles and daily beach setup as well as chic accommodations and luxury bath amenities. Buyout groups will further enjoy exclusive use of the property, house spirits, beer and wine, guided island adventures, use of the boat and a captain, a dedicated experience manager, on-island transportation, one day of professional photography, round-trip airport transfers and much more. Lunch and dinner can be arranged in-house by the chef as requested. The grounds include a lap pool, hot tub, two on-site bars, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, a library and gear for all activities. Rates begin at $8,750 for a full property buy-out.

About Eleven Experience

The Eleven Experience is a carefully curated collection of six lodges, chalets and beach houses hidden in extraordinary destinations around the globe. The company beckons “Adventure Capitalists,” intrepid travelers and outdoor enthusiasts who seek the thrill and challenge of authentic, life-changing experiences and understated luxury. The cornerstone of the Eleven Experience is each property’s highly knowledgeable native guides, who craft bespoke experiences filled with local culture, genuine community and rare pursuits in the mountains, water, backcountry and urban locations known only to locals. Eleven’s authentic global adventures are perfect for families, friends and business associates of all ages and skill levels who are driven by a deep curiosity to explore the world around them. Each passion-fueled adventure is specifically crafted to elevate guests’ experiences beyond the ‘perfect ten’ – to an Eleven.