Tippets: Night Fishing for Snook, Loon’s Fly Tying 101

“Grab some coffee and make sure your navigation lights work,” writes Capt. Patrick Smith, “because chasing snook under the stars is one of the most addicting ways to spend a night.” Read about everything from flies and technique to weather and tides when fly fishing for snook at night, via Ole Florida Fly Shop.
Catch the fourth and final installment of the Fly Tying 101 series from Loon. This episode focuses on “the all mighty dry fly. Spoiler alert: dry flies are hard! Practice and patience will be required in your quest to mastering bugs that float (and look good in doing so).”