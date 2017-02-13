Tailwaters Fly Fishing Company has announced it has welcomed Paula Shearer and Patrick Duke to its as travel ambassador program.

Paula Shearer and Patrick Duke Join Tailwaters Fly Fishing Company as Travel Ambassadors

From Tailwaters:

Tailwaters Fly Fishing Company is happy to announce the additions of Paula Shearer and Patrick Duke to its Ambassador Program. Shearer and Duke, accomplished anglers and guides who are widely respected in the fly fishing community, join Meredith McCord as ambassadors for Tailwaters.

“We could not be more excited with the addition of Patrick and Paula to our team at Tailwaters Fly Fishing Company,” says Tailwaters owner, David Leake. “Personally, I could not be more flattered to have these two well-respected professionals join Meredith to complete our brand ambassador family. Many good times on the water are ahead of us!”

Paula Shearer guides on the Bow River and throughout Southern Alberta — a natural occupation after taking up fly fishing at a young age and becoming devoted to the Bow River in her teen years. Beyond floating the Bow, Shearer enjoys exploring the backcountry waters of Alberta and has traveled to numerous destinations, including British Columbia, Florida, Bahamas, and Scotland.

Shearer has been a part of several TV shows and films as a host and co-host on Fly Nation, Fly Fusion TV, and In the Loop. She was a cast member in the Scotland fly fishing film, “Once in Your Lifetime,” as well as several other fly fishing videos and film shorts. She also is a proud ambassador of G.Loomis, Simms, RIO Products, Hatch Outdoors, ClackaCraft Drift Boats, Tacky Fly Fishing, and Water Master.

Shearer is a dedicated angler who always seems to be on the water. And when she isn’t fishing, she’s likely behind the vice. As she puts is, “My life revolves around fly fishing — it’s not just my passion, it’s my lifestyle. If there’s one thing that I can promote, it’s getting outside and enjoying the outdoors, whether it be hiking, camping, fishing. Whatever it is, just get outside. Enjoy it.”

Patrick Duke is a Colorado native whose father introduced him to the fly rod at the young age of 8, and he quickly found himself tying flies by age 10. He moved to Gunnison, Colo., for college, where he received two bachelor’s degrees in fine art and business as well as a “PhD in fly fishing.” Duke has spent the last 15-plus years exploring the Gunnison drainage and guiding year-round. Specializing in float fishing, his guiding endeavors have taken him to the Arkansas River and the Black Canyon of the Gunnison Gorge. He now focuses his seasons guiding on the headwaters of the Gunnison River.

Duke has created a strong industry presence working as a brand ambassador for Howler Brothers, Thomas & Thomas, Hatch Outdoors, YETI, and Cortland. In the off season his focus switches to traveling and fine art. Duke’s oil paintings have been featured in Southwest Art Magazine, and he exhibits his art in two different Colorado galleries. Between guiding and oil painting, Duke is an avid traveling angler. From the marshes of Louisiana to the jungles of Bolivia to the flats of Cuba, his traveling experience makes him a natural fit for the Tailwaters family and an ideal host for fly fishing travel.

About Tailwaters Fly Fishing Company:

Tailwaters is a full-service fly shop in Dallas that offers worldwide travel services and a comprehensive online shop. An independent dealer of the fly fishing industry’s most respected product lines, Tailwaters is a global top 10 producing dealer for nearly every vendor they carry. Tailwaters also offers a Federation of Fly Fishers (FFF) certified fly fishing education program for both newcomers and experienced anglers, and they proudly have a staff with decades of experience in fly fishing travel, retail, and education.

For more information about Tailwaters, please visit tailwatersflyfishing.com and stay connected to the latest from Tailwaters on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.