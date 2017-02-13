New Fly Fishing Books

Hunting Musky with a Fly by Rick Kustich is a complete guide for anyone wishing to chase musky on the fly. The book includes fly patterns, wisdom, and local techniques from top guides around the country: Blane Chocklett (Virginia); Brad Bohen (Wisconsin); Chris Willen (Tennessee), and more. Stackpole Books, hardcover (February 20, 2017).
About The History and Evolution of the Trout Fly by Andrew Marshall traces the evolution of fly patterns, where they were first documented, and how they were passed from author to author, “borrowed” in their own words. Marshall examines fifteenth- to eighteenth-century European and British angling literature to re-create patterns from original materials. Softcover and hardcover available. Reel Lines Press.
All Fishermen Are Liars by John Gierach has now been released as an audio book. This collection of essays follows Gierach on his travels across North America, from legendary rivers to secluded and unknown lakes, with the humor and wry wit that is signature Gierach. Narrated by Mike Chamberlain. Audio CD, Audiobook, MP3 (February 7, 2017).