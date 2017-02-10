Sage and RIO Continue to Support Casting for Recovery

Through the sale of Sage’s GRACE Outfit and RIO’s Pink RIO Gold line, Sage Manufacturing and RIO Products have raised roughly $6,550 for Casting for Recovery and their work to educate and inspire women with breast cancer

Read more in the press release below.

Sage and RIO Continue to Support Women with Breast Cancer via Donations to Casting for Recovery

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (February 7, 2017) – Sage Manufacturing and RIO Products, partnered with non-profit Casting for Recovery (CfR) for the fourth year in a row generating over $53,000 to expand CfR’s mission. This year sales from Sage’s GRACE Outfit and RIO’s Pink RIO Gold line garnered roughly $6,550 for Casting for Recovery to support its mission to educate and inspire women with breast cancer.

Casting for Recovery enhances the lives of women with breast cancer by combining health education and peer support through fly fishing. Free retreats offer women the opportunity to find inspiration, support, and a healing connection with nature while learning the sport of fly fishing.

“Sage and RIO have been supporting Casting for Recovery for years through the GRACE outfit and Pink RIO Gold line,” says Whitney Milhoan, executive director of CfR. “These special products are making a difference in very real, tangible ways – funds from these sales have sponsored life-changing CfR experiences for more than 50 women with breast cancer, introducing them to the healing properties of fly fishing. With more women being diagnosed each year, CfR is rapidly expanding programs to meet demand, and Sage and RIO’s commitment to supporting our mission means more than ever. We’re so grateful.”

“This collaboration is really meaningful for us, and we are excited about the opportunities CfR creates for women with breast cancer,” comments Sage and RIO vice president of marketing Tag Kleiner. “We are so grateful to the entire fly fishing community for supporting CfR by purchasing these products. We look forward to continuing to grow this partnership for years to come.”

About Sage:

Founded in 1980, Sage was created with one idea in mind – to build the world’s finest performance fly rods. From the start, Sage has maintained that singular focus on delivering the finest performance fly fishing rods, reels, and equipment to the avid angler. We are a company of passionate anglers and craftsmen, continually seeking performance advantages through new materials, designs, and engagement with the fly fishing community. We fly fish. You can feel our passion for fly fishing in everything we do. For more information, please visit www.sageflyfish.com Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google+, and Vimeo.

About RIO Products:

RIO is a pioneer in developing fly lines, leaders and tippet material to enhance fly fishing experiences across the globe. Offering premium fly lines for both freshwater and saltwater fishing applications, RIO consistently utilizes field experience and scientific testing to create the best products on the market for anglers. Founded 20 years ago in the mountains of Idaho, RIO continues to develop innovative products, design revolutionary tapers and refine performance-driven fly line technologies. For more information about RIO Products, please visit www.rioproducts.com. Connect with us through Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.

About Casting for Recovery:

Casting for Recovery’s unique program combines breast cancer education and peer support with the therapeutic sport of fly fishing. The program offers opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life, and experience healing connections with other women and nature. Casting for Recovery serves breast cancer survivors of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery, at no cost to participants. For more information, please visit www.castingforrecovery.org.