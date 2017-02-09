Tippets: Watercolor Workshop, Science of Sight

Artist and angler Duane Hada of Rivertown Gallery will hold a one-day watercolor workshop on Saturday, February 25th, at Hobby Lobby, Mountain Home, AR. The workshop cost is $150.00 with a $50.00 deposit. For more information call the gallery at 870-425-3898.
Understanding how and what fish see can help you be more successful on the water. “There are some fundamental rules of physics which help understand what a fish can see and it is really useful to understand these when stalking.” Read more from Alan Bulmer via Active Angling New Zealand.