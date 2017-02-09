Tippets: Watercolor Workshop, Science of Sight

Posted on February 9, 2017 by Erin Block
  • Artist and angler Duane Hada of Rivertown Gallery will hold a one-day watercolor workshop on Saturday, February 25th, at Hobby Lobby, Mountain Home, AR.  The workshop cost is $150.00 with a $50.00 deposit. For more information call the gallery at 870-425-3898.
  • Understanding how and what fish see can help you be more successful on the water. “There are some fundamental rules of physics which help understand what a fish can see and it is really useful to understand these when stalking.” Read more from Alan Bulmer via Active Angling New Zealand.
This entry was posted in Tippets. Bookmark the permalink.

  • I’ve earned $104k in last 12 months by freelancing on-line a­­n­­d I did it by w­o­r­k­i­n­g in my own time for few hrs /day. I was following an earning model I came across from this website i found online and I am so excited that i earned so much money. It’s user friendly a­n­d I’m just so grateful that i found it. Here’s what I did… STATICTAB.COM/msxjhtx