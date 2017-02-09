RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service Seeks General Manager

RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service has announced their search for a full-time general manager. RIGS is based in Ridgway, Colorado.

Read more in the press release below.

Job Posting: Fly Shop Manager, RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service, Ridgway, Colorado

POSITION:

Fly Shop General Manager (full time, year-round, salary)— RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service LLC. – Ridgway, Colorado.

RIGS is looking for a strong applicant that has a passion and progressive understanding of the fly fishing industry (retail sales and guide services). This person will possess a superb attention to detail, the ability to follow through on tasks, both as they arise and long term. Manage/delegate multiple tasks collaboratively; with the ability to recognize when working independently is essential. Ideal candidate would be available to start by March 1, 2017.

DESCRIPTION:

The Fly Shop General Manager (GM) is required to oversee and administer the retail performance of the business and help oversee all facets of the RIGS Fly Shop Operation in collaboration with the owners. The GM must exude a positive, friendly and confident demeanor and is detail orientated to oversee daily shop and administrative needs. They will also take an active role in sharing knowledge by successfully training employees and empowering them to provide a safe and competent experience to each and every guest.

DUTIES:

Lead contact and decision maker in absence of owners. Responsible for appropriate oversight and decision making for general operations and retail aspects of the RIGS business including but not limited to:

Retail Management & Point of Sales System – Oversees PO’s, Online Store and PreSeason Orders with owners. Responsible for seasonal retail promotions and specials via database management and cross marketing retail to guided activities guests. Active in trade organizations and educated on environmental issues, industry innovations and trends.

Target Marketing for Retail Product & Activities – Strong contributor on detailed target marketing ideas and campaigns, projected out and based on real-time information – completed in a relative timeframe.

Reservation System & Guided Activities Management – obtain a mastery of understanding in all facets of the Adventure Office Reservation System and the trip inventories within it including: Trip Inventory load, Guide Scheduling/Management, Client/Lead, Database follow up and Targeted Marketing to activities customers.

Social Media, Outreach & Promotion – Strong contributor to promotional efforts including: Fly Fishing Report, Blogs, Social Media, Trade Shows, Presentations, retail specials and promotion, advocate for expanding business reach and analyzing results and effectiveness of campaigns.

Guide & Employee Recruitment, Training, Scheduling & Relations – Contribute to the ongoing recruitment of exceptional and qualified seasonal employees and assist in their training both on and off the water. Organize and contribute to “Employee Manual”, to include reconciling employee performance. Schedule guides and shop employees to maximize guest experience and efficiencies.

SKILL & COMPETENCY:

Strong Written & Verbal Communications – Ability to articulate in the written and spoken word (spelling/sentence structure, professional presentation of self), communicate in a timely manner. Ability to quickly and effectively document and communicate internally, all identifiable situations that may effect the outcome of our product/guest experience.

Computer & Technology – Proficiency/Comprehension/Retention. Strong working knowledge of windows based programs and progressive understanding of internet systems and cloud based storage.

Industry Knowledge – A strong background in the fly fishing industry as well as a knowledge/understanding of rafting equipment and safety.

Retail Sales Experience – Prior experience work experience within the fly shop and guide service industry. Strong customer service in both areas, industry product knowledge, detailed orientated and the ability to presentation of the shop and business in a clean/orderly/inviting manner.

Managerial Organization, Documentation & Timely Completion of Objectives– T ime management and organization. Understanding and implementing the ability to stay on task during the busy season as well as not losing momentum during the slow season.

COMMITMENT:

Year- Round Position – Minimum 5 days a week, with additional flexibility during peak season and diminished off-season commitment. As well as trade shows, travel presentations and the like.

Paid Time Off – 4 weeks Paid Vacation, *Must be pre-determined dates, approved in advance with owners, and within the “Off Season” timeframe. Proper projection and scheduling of ongoing company goals/tasks, coupled with the ability to work remotely as needed. We believe that dedication to a busy schedule within peak season, should be rewarded with more time off when the season slows.

SALARY:

Starting salary will be based on relevant work experience and industry knowledge, as well as ability to demonstrate skill set in an effective manner within the initial 6 month period. If on track/meeting expectations:

Incentive Based Bonus – percentage based on annual sales- bonus subject to increase or decrease based on business growth and success.

Health Care contribution OR Matching IRA Contributions

Temporary Housing Offer – affordable/discounted housing offer for the trail period of 6 months (a seasons commitment)

Please submit both a resume and cover letter to info@fishrigs.com. If you have not received a response email within three days of sending please call to ensure we have received your resume. All applicants will be reviewed by RIGS Fly Shop & Guide Service owners immediately and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis until the position is filled.