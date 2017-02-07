Vail Valley Anglers has announced their search for a full-time shop supervisor, a position involving the day-to-day management of the retail store and staff.

Vail Valley Anglers Seeking Shop Supervisor

Vail Valley Anglers is looking to hire a motivated, hardworking, customer service oriented individual to take on the responsibility as the shop supervisor. This position involves day to day management of retail store and staff. Daily responsibilities include management of retail store, ecommerce fulfilment, blog creation and management, and management of public clinics, demos, events. Previous fly fishing industry work experience is preferred. Applicants must share a passion for the sport of fly fishing. Start date would be around the end of March and it would be full-time, year-round if writing responsibilities could be fulfilled. Please email resumes and cover letters to info@vailvalleyanglers.com.

Note: This is not a position for applicants hoping to become full time guides with Vail Valley Anglers. If you are interested in joining our team as a fly fishing guide please explore our Guide School courses.