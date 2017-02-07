Tippets: Making Flies Move, Flies for the Driftless Area

Sometimes it takes more than a good cast and right fly to get a fish to bite. Some days, writes Louis Cahill, it’s all about the twitch. “This twitching technique works exceptionally well for fly patterns that imitate big food sources like the salmonfly and terrestrials (that often kick and flop on the surface), but it has also proven to be highly effective for smaller flies and subsurface patterns.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
Dave Barron of Jacquish Hollow Angler offers his top fly picks for winter fishing in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin. For tips on everything from midges to dry flies, read more via Orvis.