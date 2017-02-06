Tippets: Fly Tying 101, Another Opinion: Do Fish Feel Pain?

Winter is often a time when anglers turn to the vise, and Travis Hall writes about good beginning tools and techniques in this fly tying 101 article via Blue Ridge Outdoors.
New research by neurobiologist Brian Key published in the journal Animal Sentience argues that fish do not feel pain because they lack a cortex, the region of the brain associated with complex thought. “Key argues that without a cortex a fish can’t feel the pain,” writes Rafi Letzer. “Any behavior that looks like pain avoidance is really just the result of simple one-directional mental processes. Stimulus-reaction. Prick-flee.” Via Business Insider.