Tippets: Fly Tying 101, Another Opinion: Do Fish Feel Pain?

Posted on February 6, 2017 by Erin Block
  • Winter is often a time when anglers turn to the vise, and Travis Hall writes about good beginning tools and techniques in this fly tying 101 article via Blue Ridge Outdoors.
  • New research by neurobiologist Brian Key published in the journal Animal Sentience argues that fish do not feel pain because they lack a cortex, the region of the brain associated with complex thought. “Key argues that without a cortex a fish can’t feel the pain,” writes Rafi Letzer. “Any behavior that looks like pain avoidance is really just the result of simple one-directional mental processes. Stimulus-reaction. Prick-flee.” Via Business Insider.
